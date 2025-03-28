Mixed Curling – Final Standings

Mixed Curling is divided into two (2) Sections of (8) games each.
First Section Winners:
Team TERRIS – First
Team BUCKELL – Second
Second Section Winners:
Team BUCKELL – First
Team FAHRER – Second
Team RAINVILLE – Second (There is a tie for Second.)
Mixed Curling thanks all of the players for a great season.
