Mixed Curling – Final Standings

Mixed Curling is divided into two (2) Sections of (8) games each.

First Section Winners:

Team TERRIS – First
Team BUCKELL – Second

Second Section Winners:

Team BUCKELL – First
Team FAHRER – Second
Team RAINVILLE – Second (There is a tie for Second.)

Mixed Curling thanks all of the players for a great season.

