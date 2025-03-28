Breaking News

Ladies Curling – Final Standings

The Wawa Ladies Curling Season is complete for the 2024/25 season.
RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 16 18
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 14 18
SWITZER, Anya 2 14 18
TAVELLA, Debbie 4 13 18
MATHIAS, Danette 5 12 18
BONITZKE, Wendy 6 11 18
SPENCER, Diane 7 8 18
CHIUPKA, Lorna 7 8 18
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 8 18
AMOS, Tracy 7 8 18
PARSONS, Rochelle 11 7 18
SZEKELY, Annik 12 4 18
WATSON, Heather 13 2 18
KRELL, Michelle 14 1 18
