Ladies Curling – Final Standings

The Wawa Ladies Curling Season is complete for the 2024/25 season.
|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|16
|18
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|2
|14
|18
|SWITZER, Anya
|2
|14
|18
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|4
|13
|18
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|12
|18
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|6
|11
|18
|SPENCER, Diane
|7
|8
|18
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|7
|8
|18
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|8
|18
|AMOS, Tracy
|7
|8
|18
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|11
|7
|18
|SZEKELY, Annik
|12
|4
|18
|WATSON, Heather
|13
|2
|18
|KRELL, Michelle
|14
|1
|18
