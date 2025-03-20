Breaking News

School Bus Cancellation – Chapleau

Transportation will be cancelled due to poor road conditions in the following areas: Chapleau

Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
 
Parents/Guardians who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.
Brenda Stockton
