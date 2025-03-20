School Bus Cancellation – Chapleau

Transportation will be cancelled due to poor road conditions in the following areas: Chapleau
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
Parents/Guardians who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) OPEN - March 20, 2025
- Hwy 101 (Timmins to Matheson) CLOSED - March 20, 2025
- $100,000 Gift makes Purchase of New Ultrasound Machine! - March 20, 2025