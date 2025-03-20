At 13:21, the closure was amended from Hwy 651/101 to Matheson to Timmins to Matheson.
At 11:36 the closure was amended from Hwy 651/101 to Matheson to Foleyet to Matheson.
Mar 20, 2025 at 10:16
The highway remains closed at this time.
Mar 20, 2025 at 03:24
There must be a glitch in the ON511 text messaging/website/map. There have been multiple notifications that the highway is open, then closed. The website has the same issue – at this time it shows that the highway is closed.
Mar 20, 2025 at 02:05
The Highway has been opened.
Mar 20, 2025 at 00:24
Hwy 101 has been closed between the Junction of Hwy 101/Hwy 651 (Missinabie) to Timmins due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 11:36 p.m.
- Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) OPEN - March 20, 2025
- Hwy 101 (Timmins to Matheson) CLOSED - March 20, 2025
- $100,000 Gift makes Purchase of New Ultrasound Machine! - March 20, 2025