Hwy 101 (Timmins to Matheson) CLOSED

At 13:21, the closure was amended from Hwy 651/101 to Matheson to Timmins to Matheson.

At 11:36 the closure was amended from Hwy 651/101 to Matheson to Foleyet to Matheson.

Mar 20, 2025 at 10:16

The highway remains closed at this time.

Mar 20, 2025 at 03:24

There must be a glitch in the ON511 text messaging/website/map. There have been multiple notifications that the highway is open, then closed. The website has the same issue – at this time it shows that the highway is closed.

Mar 20, 2025 at 02:05

The Highway has been opened.

 

Mar 20, 2025 at 00:24

Hwy 101 has been closed between the Junction of Hwy 101/Hwy 651 (Missinabie) to Timmins due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 11:36 p.m.

