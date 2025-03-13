Freezing Rain Warning (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

11:44 AM EDT Thursday 13 March 2025

Freezing Rain Warning in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Freezing rain is expected tonight into Friday afternoon.

What: Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of 1 to 3 mm on some surfaces.

When: Late tonight into Friday afternoon.

Additional information: Freezing rain possibly mixed with ice pellets or snow is expected beginning tonight. The freezing rain is expected to change over to showers late Friday morning or Friday afternoon as temperatures rise above zero degrees. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.