Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 40% chance of snow changing to 40% chance of rain showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +5. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of rain changing to periods of snow near midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening then north 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low -14.
|Tue, 11 Mar
|Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Local blowing snow in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the morning. High -6. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low -14.
News Tidbits:
-
Congratulations to Bekem Lavergne took 1st in the Youth division, and Ann Hopkins took 1st in the Adult division of the Annual Hawk Junction Ice Fishing Derby. In addition, winners of the Hawk Junction Ice Fishing Derby Draw were: $1,000 – Elisa Turyk, $300 – Danny Ohara, and $200 – to Del Demary
- The date has been set for the Spring By Hand Festival. It will be held on Saturday, April 26 from 11 am to 3 pm. at the MMCC.
- Applications for NOSM University’s 20th annual CampMed are open. This immersive summer program provides high school students in Northern Ontario and other rural and remote communities with a unique opportunity to explore medicine and health sciences through hands-on learning and mentorship. The program aims to inspire the next generation of health-care professionals, particularly those from underserved regions. Taking place in Sudbury from July 7-11, 2025, and in Thunder Bay from July 14-18, 2025, NOSM University is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help run CampMed and high school students who are interested in participating as campers. Visit CampMed to find out more information.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – March 10 - March 10, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN - March 9, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – March 6 - March 8, 2025