Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Mar 9, 2025 at 16:56

Weather and roads have improved and OPP have opened the highway. Please drive with care.

Mar 9, 2025 at 13:47

Weather conditions on Hwy 17 between Wawa and Batchawana (Sec Hwy 563) have closed the highway.

Remember that driving on a closed highway is not only illegal but also puts both your life and the lives of first responders at risk. Motorists who drive on a closed roadway face a fine of $110 and three demerit points upon conviction.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Brenda Stockton
