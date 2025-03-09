Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Weather and roads have improved and OPP have opened the highway. Please drive with care.

Weather conditions on Hwy 17 between Wawa and Batchawana (Sec Hwy 563) have closed the highway.

Remember that driving on a closed highway is not only illegal but also puts both your life and the lives of first responders at risk. Motorists who drive on a closed roadway face a fine of $110 and three demerit points upon conviction.

Updates will be provided as they become available.