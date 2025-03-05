Local Weather Closures

Wagging Tails Kennel:
- Thanks to Mother Nature we have decided to CLOSE for the remainder of the day. We will reopen tomorrow morning after we have cleaned up as usual. Thanks for the understanding.
St. Augustine Bottle Drive:
POSTPONED due to weather .
NEW DATE: Thursday, March 20th – 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Students from St. Augustine French Immersion will be knocking on doors to collect any empty liquor, wine, beer or Circle K milk jugs. You can also leave the empty bottles and milk jugs on your doorstep in advance. Thank you for your support.
