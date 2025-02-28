Weather conditions & Roads

The snow has been falling steadily since early morning and road conditions are slowly getting worse. If you have to travel, ensure you are prepared for road closures.
Please drive according to the road conditions.
Snowmobilers should also take caution as visiblity may be poor out on the lakes.
