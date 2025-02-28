Breaking News

School Buses Cancelled (Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne )

Due to the impending inclement weather, and visibility concerns, all school related transportation will be cancelled in the following areas:
Sault Ste Marie – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont
Central Algoma – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon
Northern – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne
North Shore – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
