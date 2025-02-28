Breaking News

Hwy 17 (SSM – Blind River) CLOSED

Feb 28, 2025 at 12:40

The poor weather has extended the highway closure east to Blind River. Highway 17 is now closed from Sault Ste. Marie (Hwy 17B) to Blind River.

Feb 28, 2025 at 11:33

Poor weather conditions has closed Highway 17  between Sault Ste. Marie (Hwy 17B) and Thessalon (Hwy 129). The highway was closed at 11:26 a.m.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
