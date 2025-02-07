Family Day at the Bushplane Museum

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC) is refocusing its Family Day event to highlight the vital role of teachers and educators. On Monday, February 17, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM, all teachers will receive free admission along with up to three family members, while general admission will be 50% off.

“This year, our goal is to focus on the other family member in your life—our teachers and educators,” said Chris Tarvudd, Events Manager at CBHC. “All teachers get into the event for free with up to three family members. Admission for everyone else is 50% off. Families will enjoy engaging activities like crafts, the balloon lady, cookie decorating, and ROLLER DERBY ($5 to try)! Teachers can join special experiment sessions with Tim to learn what we do for all the kids in the Algoma district!”

Family Day at CBHC will also feature interactive educational experiences, including Entomica’s live insect exhibit, a Flying Families historical display, and hands-on science experiments. Visitors can also enjoy board games, puzzles, and large-scale family games. The canteen will be open from 10 AM to 1:30 PM, offering hot dogs, chili, sandwiches, and snacks.