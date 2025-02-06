Ladies Curling Standings – Feb 6

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|10
|12
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|10
|12
|SWITZER, Anya
|1
|10
|12
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|4
|8
|11
|AMOS, Tracy
|5
|7
|12
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|7
|11
|SPENCER, Diane
|7
|6
|12
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|8
|5
|11
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|8
|5
|12
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|8
|5
|12
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|11
|4
|11
|SZEKELY, Annik
|12
|2
|11
|WATSON, Heather
|12
|2
|11
|KRELL, Michelle
|14
|0
|12
Game Schedule for February 11th starting at 6:30 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|SPENCER
|MATHIAS
|KRELL
|BUSSINEAU
|WATSON
|LESCHISHIN
|SZEKELY
|PARSONS
|8:00 pm
|CHIUPKA
|BONITZKE
|TREMBLAY
|AMOS
|TAVELLA
|SWITZER
