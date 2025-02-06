Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – Feb 6

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 10 12
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 10 12
SWITZER, Anya 1 10 12
TAVELLA, Debbie 4 8 11
AMOS, Tracy 5 7 12
MATHIAS, Danette 5 7 11
SPENCER, Diane 7 6 12
BONITZKE, Wendy 8 5 11
CHIUPKA, Lorna 8 5 12
PARSONS, Rochelle 8 5 12
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 11 4 11
SZEKELY, Annik 12 2 11
WATSON, Heather 12 2 11
KRELL, Michelle 14 0 12

Game Schedule for February 11th starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm SPENCER MATHIAS KRELL BUSSINEAU
WATSON LESCHISHIN SZEKELY PARSONS
8:00 pm CHIUPKA BONITZKE TREMBLAY
AMOS TAVELLA SWITZER
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

