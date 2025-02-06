Hwy 101 (Wawa to Hwy 651/Missinabie) CLOSED

Feb 6, 2025 at 15:10
Hwy 101 has been closed from Wawa to the junction of Hwy 101/Hwy 651 (Missinabie) due to poor visibility and driving conditions.
Drivers on Highway 17 north of Wawa and south of Wawa are also reporting poor weather and road conditions – so please drive with care.
