Letter to Council: Upper Mission Park

The following Letter will be presented at Council tonight:

Mayor and Municipal Council of Wawa Box500, 40 Broadway Avenue

Wawa ON

POS 1K0

February 4, 2025

Re: Reinstating the Upper Mission Park

Dear Mayor & Council,

During the recent Special Council Meeting on January 8, 2025, Council reviewed the proposed 2025 Capital Budget Changes: identifying municipal budgetary allocations and funding sources for the coming year. It was established that the Municipality of Wawa would apply to grants in 2025 in the amount of $50,000.00 to support the Upper Mission Park, and if unsuccessful in grant applications would access reserves in 2026 to support this asset. During this review, there was opposition from select members of Council indicating that replacing the equipment in the Upper Mission Park was not warranted and budgeting for the Upper Mission Park is not justi?ed, as new play equipment has been installed adjacent to the marina.

A park is not just a place to play, it’s a place for a community to gather. The Upper Mission Park has been that place for our neighourhood since the 1960’s, and only recently in 2024—for safety reasons—has that park space been removed. The Municipality of Wawa has an obligation to maintain the existing level of service it currently provides and is responsible for ensuring that community—oriented spaces such as parks are accessible and safe. We, the residents of the Upper Mission and signees of this letter, think it is imperative that the Upper Mission Park is reinstated with new accessible play equipment.

As previously illustrated, the park in the Upper Mission has been a part ofthe neighbourhood since 1960’s. As a result, there is an expected existing level of service standard that the Upper Mission Park space be maintained as such.

Although we can all agree that that donation of the new equipment adjacent to the marina is generous, it only replaces the existing deteriorated play structure that was already in place at that location. It is generally agreed by the signees of this letter that the donation of the equipment serves the needs of the individual donor and marina users; not the residents of the neighbourhood. Further, had the Municipality received funding for a park in the Mission, or had set aside funds for new accessible equipment, those funds would have been expected to be used to replace the equipment in the Upper Mission Park to maintain or exceed a long—established existing level of service.

Municipalities are obligated to ensure that their community spaces are safe. It is agreed that having a park near a water body has benefits, but this is not ideal for all landscapes and users. During the Special Council Meeting on January 8, specific members of Council questioned if the close proximity to water is a true safety concern for the marina playground. The Council members mentioned that there is a park in Town that is located adjacent to Wawa Beach. It should be noted that the conditions of the Michipicoten River are not comparable to those of Wawa Lake. Wawa Lake has an extensive shallow beach section that is not subject to direct vehicle and boat access. Whereas the marina park equipment is located within the uncontrolled vehicle access road and the Michipicoten River boat launch area.

Further, the Michipicoten River experiences extreme seasonal changes in water level and flow. The play equipment adjacent to the marina is located within the floodplain that is designated as hazard land. In addition, the park is in a poorly lit area that is far from residential units or any level of community protection and supervision. In other words, the play equipment that is located adjacent to the marina is not a preferred location for children to play and for the community to gather.

The Mission is an integral piece of Wawa’s history and will continue to be the cornerstone of Wawa’s all—season,outdoor, tourism industry. During the summer months, tourists, nature enthusiasts and beachgoers pass through the Mission to access Silver Falls, the Voyageur Trail, Government Dock Beach, Naturally Superior Adventures, and Sandy Beach. While the winter months boasts access to snow shoeing and some of the best snowmobiling conditions in the province. On their way to our prized outdoor spaces, tourists stop to use the park equipment, stretch their legs and ask for directions/suggestions and recommendations from the members of our neighbourhood. Reinstating and revitalizing the Upper Mission Park isn’t just investing in the neighbourhood, it’s investing in our tourism industry.

The current demographic of the Mission is young couples, families, grandparents; a demographic with children, grandchildren or plans to grow their families here. It is also home to one of a handful of Wawa’s only foster families who live just a few steps away from the park Through writing this letter, we are hopeful that Mayor and Council will support maintaining an existing level of service and preserve our much—needed community space. While the Upper Mission Park has recently had equipment and signage removed, we now have a blank slate to reestablish this community asset as a unique space for community members to congregate and as a gateway for tourists to experience Lake Superior. We do not just want this to be a park space, we would liketo propose that this space grows into a community space.

When asked about the current needs of our neighbourhood, residents remarked that along side the new accessible play equipment, considerations for an outdoor seating area with a pavilion, community garden and repurposing the sandy area to a beach volleyball court were mentioned. During the winter, a small, graveled area for seating could be repurposed to support an outdoor skating rink.

Ultimately, we would like to see the funding spread to create a holistic community space for all our members, and tourists alike.

The Mission is more than the gracious welcoming committee for tourists accessing Lake Superior; the Michipicoten River Village is our home. Our home needs the support of our Mayor and Councilto protect and invest in our community spaces. We are hopeful that upon reading this letter, Council is reminded of the importance of the Upper Mission Park and the role it plays in uniting our neighbourhood. We are eager to work with Mayor and Council to realize the full potential of the Upper Mission Park and will provide support for funding applications where possible. We look forward to working with you to create the community space we know the Upper Mission Park can be.

Thank you for supporting reinstating the Upper Mission Park.

The undersigned endorse this letter: (44 residents of the Mission signed)

Editor’s Note: The large marker is where the original Upper Mission playground was, and where residents hope for one to be located again. The marker showing ‘Buck’s Marina’ is where the new playground is located.