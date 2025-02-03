Breaking News

FONOM to host the Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is excited to host the Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate, which will bring together the leaders of Ontario’s four main political parties to discuss issues of regional importance. The debate will occur at Canadore College’s G-Wing Theatre in North Bay on Friday, February 14th, 2025, at 1:00 PM.

