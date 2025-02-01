GODIN, Simonne

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday January 28, 2025 at the age of 86 years.

Beloved wife of Alfred “Feddy” for 68 years. Loving and nurturing mother of Alban (Maguerite), late Rejean (Karen), late Alcide, Raoul (Carole), Daniel (Marlene), Michel (Jacqueline). Grandmother of Cynthia (Adam), Julian (Jessica), late David, Nicole (Kyle), Stephen (Tiffany), Nathan (Chi), Nathalie (Garret), Julia (Dominic), Alanna (Scott), Courtney, Chantal (Tucker) and Luc (Morgan). Great grandmother of 24. Daughter of the late Hertorine and Hervais Gionet. Dear sister of; Therese (Lorenzo), Jeannette (late Louis), Geraldine (late Julian), Georgette (Alban), Hectorine (late Raymond), Janot (Yolande), Jean-Claude (Juliette) and Denise (Denis). Daughter-in-law of Thomas and Alexandrine Godin. Sister-in-law; Stanley (Noella), Cecile (late Richard, Blaine), Edmond (Desneige), late Adrien (Yolande), Hedard (Verana), Antoine (late Lorraine, Angela), Mary-Beth (late Jacques, Alyre), Adrianna (Roger), Adeline (late Leodard), and Yvon (Lena). Simonne will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Simonne and Alfred relocated from New Brunswick in 1965 to White River making it their permanent home where they raised their 6 boys. Simonne was an active member of the community being involved with the community centre and the Legion. In addition to being a tree planter, a cook and a waitress, she was also a business woman, being the proprietor of Godin’s Restaurant. She was known for her caring and friendly nature as well as being a Memere to everyone. She treated everyone like a member of her family. If she loved you, she loved you for life.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Algoma Lung Association or to the Lady Dunn Health Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Anjali Oberai and the nursing staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their exceptional care that was given to Simonne.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa