Friday Morning News – Jan 31

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -19 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -17 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Saturday – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -23 this morning and -16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -26. Wind chill -23 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Saturday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -31 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
