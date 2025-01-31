Breaking News

Friday Morning News – Jan 31

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -19 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -17 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
    • Saturday – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -23 this morning and -16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -26. Wind chill -23 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
    • Saturday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -31 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

 

