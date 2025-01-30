Thursday Morning News – January 30

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -15 this morning and -4 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -14. Wind chill -10 this evening and -20 overnight.
- Friday – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill near -20. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Flurries ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -21 this morning and -10 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening and before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -12 this evening and -21 overnight.
- Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -15. Wind chill near -24. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in the Soo today. Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske and United Steelworkers National Director Marty Warren will join him at the USW District 6 office this morning to speak about the need to fight for Canadian jobs. He will also host a meet and greet at Hogan’s Homestead Cafe at the Airport (open to the public to attend).
- Workplace Safety North (WSN) is seeking dedicated individuals from Ontario’s forestry sector to join its voluntary Board of Directors. This exciting opportunity allows candidates, whether workers or managers, to make a meaningful impact on workplace health and safety across the province. Interested candidates are invited to submit their expression of interest and résumé by Friday, February 21, 2025.
- Today marks the 56th anniversary of The Beatles impromptu rooftop concert and their last public performance together. They perf ormed for 42 minutes from the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row, London.
