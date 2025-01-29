Highway (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN

The highway has been reopened. Please drive with care.

The highway remains closed at this time between Wawa and Heyden. The single vehicle collision at Beta Lake was removed at 12:30 a.m.

At 17:08, ON511 expanded the road closure south to the Heyden Weigh Scales.

Highway 17 is currently closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather conditions, and a single commercial vehicle collision at Beta Lake that is blocking lanes.