Highway (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN

The highway has been reopened. Please drive with care.
Jan 29, 2025 at 06:30
The highway remains closed at this time between Wawa and Heyden. The single vehicle collision at Beta Lake was removed at 12:30 a.m.
Jan 28, 2025 at 17:38
At 17:08, ON511 expanded the road closure south to the Heyden Weigh Scales.
Jan 28, 2025 at 16:51
Highway 17 is currently closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather conditions, and a single commercial vehicle collision at Beta Lake that is blocking lanes.
