Breaking News

Highway (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN

The highway has been reopened. Please drive with care.

Jan 29, 2025 at 06:30

The highway remains closed at this time between Wawa and Heyden. The single vehicle collision at Beta Lake was removed at 12:30 a.m.

Jan 28, 2025 at 17:38

At 17:08, ON511 expanded the road closure south to the Heyden Weigh Scales.

Jan 28, 2025 at 16:51

The collision closed the highway at 3:46 p.m., and the highway was closed at 3:54 p.m.

Highway 17 is currently closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather conditions, and a single commercial vehicle collision at Beta Lake that is blocking lanes.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*