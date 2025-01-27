BESNER, Yvon Daniel “Yvan”

The Besner family sadly announces the tragic passing of Yvan of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Janet (née Sullivan). Proud father of Madeleine (Greg Murray) of Sault Ste Marie, Jérôme (Joëlle Plourde) of Pembroke, and Joseph (Lindsay Berthelet) of Esterhazy, Saskatchewan. Proud grand-papa of Maxime, Gabrielle, and Raphaël Besner of Pembroke and Camille and Clara Murray of Sault Ste. Marie. He will be sadly missed by his brother Ben (Beth Joslin) of Hudson, Québec, Jeanne of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, sister-in-law Marcelle Sanche of St-Lambert, Québec and Richard (Carmen) of North Bay. Yvan will be dearly missed by Janet’s siblings James Sullivan (Jennifer) of Midhurst, Cathy Mousseau (Doug) of Stittsville, Mary Pat Sullivan (Carlos Mardones Gonzalez) of North Bay, and Louise Wild (Phil) of Kitchener in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Yvan is predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Vivian (née Ash) and his brother Roger. Predeceased by his father and mother-in-law William and Aileen Sullivan (née Bourgeault) and survived by Janet’s stepmother Audrey Sullivan of North Bay.

Yvan was born in Malartic, Québec and at age two relocated to North Bay, Ontario. After graduation and marriage, Yvan and Janet moved “temporarily“ to Wawa for 39 years to raise their family. Recently, Yvan and Janet relocated to the Sault Ste. Marie area.

Yvan enjoyed serving his community in many sectors including the Sault Area Hospital, Knights of Columbus, his parishes: St. Monica’s (Wawa); Our Lady of Good Counsel (SSM), and from 2010 until 2017 on the Wawa Town Council. Yvan enjoyed spending time outside, particularly gardening and cycling, and will be missed by the curling community.

Friends and family are invited to visit at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre on Thursday, January 30, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church (114 MacDonald Ave) on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment to take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation or the Sault Area Hospital Foundation are appreciated.

The family gives thanks to all of the first responders that serve Highway 17.