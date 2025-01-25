Snow Squall Watch (Pukaskwa Park – Searchmont)

Issued 12:03 AM EST Saturday 25 January 2025

Snow Squall Watch in effect for: Pukaskwa Park – Searchmont

Snow squalls expected Saturday.

Hazards: Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 cm with locally higher amounts possible if a snow squall remains over a particular area. Peak snowfall rates of 5 to 7 cm per hour. Near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, possibly into early Sunday morning.

Discussion: Lake effect snow off of Lake Superior is expected to intensify into snow squalls Saturday afternoon before gradually moving southward in the evening as a cold front pushes through. The highest snowfall accumulations are expected over the Agawa and Searchmont regions. Blowing snow is also possible with southwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Road closures are possible. Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.