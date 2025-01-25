Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – January 25th

Hwy 17 closed Wawa -> White River
Hwy 17 closed Wawa -> Batchawana

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -3. Wind chill -22 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -17. Wind chill -12 this evening and -22 overnight.
    • Sunday – Cloudy. Flurries beginning in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Local blowing snow in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High -4. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High -3. Wind chill -22 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low -18. Wind chill -9 this evening and -27 overnight.
    • Sunday – Becoming cloudy in the morning with a few flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High -4. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Mike Mantha has announced his intention to run to be re-elected as MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin as an independent candidate. Ford is to visit Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont on Tuesday, kicking off an election campaign that will begin the following day. Election day will be February 27th, 2024.
