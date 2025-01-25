Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

Jan 25, 2025 at 13:32

The barricade at Wawa has been pulled off the highway, and the highway has been opened.

The highway remains closed at this time. Unfortunately, the Weather Radar at Montreal River Harbour is not working (out of service since the 10th of January, so it is very difficult to see the weather system). From MTO webcam at Dubreuilville Corners (Hwy17/619) the road looks bare and wet. Over the past few days, the weather has been worst between there and Wawa, with heavy snow and whiteout conditions; which is probably the case today.

Be patient, the highways will reopen when they are safe for motorists to drive.

Highway 17 has been closed between Wawa and White River due to poor weather conditions. The highway closed at 4 a.m.