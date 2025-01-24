Friday Morning News – January 24

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Friday – Cloudy. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High -8. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Friday night – Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Local blowing snow late in the evening and overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near -10. Wind chill -16 in the evening and -21 overnight.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Friday – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High -8. Wind chill -36 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Friday night – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Temperature steady near -10. Wind chill near -19.
News:
- The Wawa Community Food Bank is looking for egg cartons if you have any stashed away.
