Thursday Morning News – January 23rd

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -15. Wind chill -29 this morning and -23 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill near -32. Risk of frostbite. Friday – Cloudy. Flurries beginning in the morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High -7. Wind chill -31 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -17. Wind chill -37 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -28. Wind chill near -37. Risk of frostbite.
- Friday – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High -8. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -17 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to the Soo, note that Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Batchawana area due to a stuck tractor-trailer. Later this morning there may be a brief closure as it is removed. Please be aware of people working.
