What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
- Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Certain brands of shell eggs recalled due to Salmonella - January 20, 2025
- Mixed Curling Standings – January 17 - January 20, 2025
- Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Launches “Weilers LLP Under 35 Access Pass” - January 20, 2025