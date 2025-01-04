Saturday Morning News – January 4th

Weather:
- Sat, 4 Jan – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -28 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Night – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low -17. Wind chill near -23.
- Sun, 5 Jan – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High -12.
- Night – Cloudy periods. Low -17.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Natalie and Clem Bigras from Hamner, she takes home the grand prize of $6,436,355 in the Thunder Bay 50/50 that was drawn yesterday.
- Fred McLeod of Sault Ste. Marie was found guilty of hunting moose without a license, and hunting with a firearm without possessing the required documentation while he was hunting for moose in the Esker Lake Road area, north of Terrace Bay. It cost him $5,500 in fines.
- Thunder Bay’s Path 525 has been confirmed as one of the nine current supervised consumption sites that will transition into a HART Hub. The other announced locations are in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener, and Guelph. The tenth location has not yet been confirmed – and hopes are that it will be located in the Soo
