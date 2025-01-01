Statement by the Prime Minister to mark the New Year

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the New Year:

“Tonight, Canadians across the country and around the world will gather with family and friends to ring in the New Year. This is an opportunity to reflect on the past year and to look to the future with renewed hope and optimism.

“In 2024, Canadians did what Canadians do best. We stuck together, supported one another, and got through good times and bad times alongside each other. And the Government of Canada took action to make life better for Canadians and deliver fairness for every generation.

“Through our Housing Accelerator Fund, we’re fast-tracking 750,000 new homes over the next decade, and we’re taking action to keep housing affordable. We’re protecting renters from unfair rent prices and making rent payments count toward their credit score. We’re also identifying public land across the country where new homes can be built.

“This fall, we announced that we are putting more money in your pocket with a two-month GST/HST tax break. This is a tax break for all Canadians, so you can save on essentials like groceries, snacks, and kids’ clothing. With more money in your pocket, you can buy the things you need and save for the things you want.

“As we look to a new year and the work ahead, strengthening the middle class will continue to be our priority. Over the past year, we increased the Canada Child Benefit and began rolling out the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which has already helped more than 1.2 million Canadians visit the dentist. We’re also moving forward with pharmacare, which will make contraceptives as well as diabetes medications, like insulin, completely free.

“As we count down to midnight tonight, I invite Canadians to join me in celebrating all that we have achieved together in 2024 and in looking toward a better and fairer future in the new year.

“Happy New Year, Canada!”