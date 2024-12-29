Hwy 101 (Matheson – Quebec Border) CLOSED

Dec 29, 2024 at 8:51 a.m.
Hwy 101 Closed from Matheson To Quebec Border due to weather conditions. (updated at 6:56 a.m.)
- Hwy 672 closed from Matheson to Kirkland Lake due to a collision.
Dec 28, 2024 at 11:45
Hwy 101 remains closed between Foleyet and the Quebec border.
Other Highway Closures:
- Hwy 655 closed from Timmins to Driftwood due to weather.
- Hwy 144 closed from Timmins to Gogama due to weather.
- Hwy 66 is closed from Kenogami to Matachewan due to weather.
- Hwy 624 is closed in the Larder Lake area due to a collision.
- Hwy 652 is closed in the Cochrane area due to Weather
- Hwy 11 Closed from Tarzwell to Kenogami due to weather conditions.
Dec 28, 2024 at 01:21
Hwy 101 remains closed between Foleyet and the Quebec border.
- Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions between HWY 112(E), Kenogami and CLEAR LAKE RD, Kapuskasing. All lanes closed.
- Weather conditions on HWY 655 Both Directions between KIDD CK MINE RD-TEXASGULF, Timmins and HWY 11 (END OF HWY), Driftwood. All lanes closed.
- Weather conditions on HWY 144 Both Directions between HWY 101-TIMMINS, Timmins and SEC HWY 560, Gogama. All lanes closed.
- Weather conditions on HWY 66 Both Directions between HWY 11, Kenogami and HWY 65, Matachewan. All lanes closed.
- Weather conditions on HWY 652 Both Directions at SEC HWY 574-BROWER TWP, Cochrane. All lanes closed.
- Collision on HWY 624 Both Directions at CREEK-HEARST TWP, Larder Lake. All lanes closed.
Dec 28, 2024 at 01:21
Hwy 101 from Chapleau to the Quebec Border has been closed due to weather conditions (Weather conditions on HWY 101 Both Directions between QUEBEC-ONTARIO BDY, Matheson, Matheson and N JCT HWY 129-CHAPLEAU – Chapleau, Chapleau. All lanes closed.).
A number of other highways have also been closed:
- Hwy 144 closed from Gogama to Timmins due to weather (Weather conditions on HWY 144 Both Directions between HWY 101-TIMMINS, Timmins and SEC HWY 560, Gogama. All lanes closed.).
- Hwy 655 closed from Driftwood to Timmins due to weather (Weather conditions on HWY 655 Both Directions between KIDD CK MINE RD-TEXASGULF, Timmins and HWY 11 (END OF HWY), Driftwood. All lanes closed.).
- Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Tarzwell due to a collision. (Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions between HWY 112(E), Kenogami and CLEAR LAKE RD, Kapuskasing. All lanes closed.)
