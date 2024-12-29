Hwy 101 (Matheson – Quebec Border) CLOSED

Dec 29, 2024 at 8:51 a.m.

Hwy 101 Closed from Matheson To Quebec Border due to weather conditions. (updated at 6:56 a.m.)

Hwy 672 closed from Matheson to Kirkland Lake due to a collision.

Hwy 101 remains closed between Foleyet and the Quebec border.

Other Highway Closures:

Hwy 655 closed from Timmins to Driftwood due to weather.

Hwy 144 closed from Timmins to Gogama due to weather.

Hwy 66 is closed from Kenogami to Matachewan due to weather.

Hwy 624 is closed in the Larder Lake area due to a collision.

Hwy 652 is closed in the Cochrane area due to Weather

Hwy 11 Closed from Tarzwell to Kenogami due to weather conditions.

Hwy 101 remains closed between Foleyet and the Quebec border.

Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions between HWY 112(E), Kenogami and CLEAR LAKE RD, Kapuskasing. All lanes closed.

Weather conditions on HWY 655 Both Directions between KIDD CK MINE RD-TEXASGULF, Timmins and HWY 11 (END OF HWY), Driftwood. All lanes closed.

Weather conditions on HWY 144 Both Directions between HWY 101-TIMMINS, Timmins and SEC HWY 560, Gogama. All lanes closed.

Weather conditions on HWY 66 Both Directions between HWY 11, Kenogami and HWY 65, Matachewan. All lanes closed.

Weather conditions on HWY 652 Both Directions at SEC HWY 574-BROWER TWP, Cochrane. All lanes closed.

Collision on HWY 624 Both Directions at CREEK-HEARST TWP, Larder Lake. All lanes closed.



Hwy 101 from Chapleau to the Quebec Border has been closed due to weather conditions (Weather conditions on HWY 101 Both Directions between QUEBEC-ONTARIO BDY, Matheson, Matheson and N JCT HWY 129-CHAPLEAU – Chapleau, Chapleau. All lanes closed.).

A number of other highways have also been closed: