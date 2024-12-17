Hwy 129 (Chapleau – Thessalon) OPEN

The highway has been reopened. Please drive with care.

The highway remains closed at this time.

Hwy 129 closed from Chapleau to Thessalon due to weather at 11:30 p.m. Although the Highway Cam shows that the barricade is not manned, motorists are cautioned that according to the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) section 134(3):

“(3) Where signs or traffic control devices have been posted or placed under subsection (2), no person shall drive or operate a vehicle on the closed highway or part thereof in intentional disobedience of the signs or traffic control devices. R.S.O. 1990, c. H.8, s. 134 (3).”

Motorists can be fined, incur a 3 demerit point penalty, and face possible insurance increases. In addition, your insurance may not cover you for vehicle damage or personal injury should you drive on a closed highway.