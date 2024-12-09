Breaking News

Hwy 631 (White River – Hornepayne) OPEN

Dec 9, 2024 at 17:57

ON511 has notified that Highway 631 between White River and Hornepayne has been opened.

Dec 9, 2024 at 14:53

At 2:43 p.m. weather conditions meant that Highway 631 has been closed between White River and Hornepayne. The highway was closed at 2:43 p.m.

