Dec 9, 2024 at 17:57
ON511 has notified that Highway 631 between White River and Hornepayne has been opened.
Dec 9, 2024 at 14:53
At 2:43 p.m. weather conditions meant that Highway 631 has been closed between White River and Hornepayne. The highway was closed at 2:43 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 631 (White River – Hornepayne) OPEN - December 9, 2024
- School Bus Transportation Cancellation – Weather Related (Wawa, White River, & Dubreuilville) - December 9, 2024
- ON511 – All Lanes Blocked at Montreal River Garbage Disposal Road CLEARED - December 9, 2024