Snowfall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

5:41 PM EST Sunday 8 December 2024

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snowfall expected late tonight into Monday night.

Hazard: Snow, at times heavy. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. Total accumulations of 15 to 20 cm.

Timing: Late tonight through Monday evening.

Discussion: Snow is expected to begin late tonight. The heaviest snowfall is expected Monday. Snow will taper in intensity Monday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.