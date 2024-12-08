Hwy 17 (Wawa – Batchawana Bay) OPEN

Dec 8, 2024 at 21:14
Highway 17 has been opened. Please drive with care.
Dec 8, 2024 at 18:46
Dec 8, 2024 at 17:52
Hwy 17 remains closed at this time. On511 states that it is due to weather. The highway has now been closed for more than 24 hours.
Dec 7, 2024 at 16:52
At 4;47 p.m. Highway 17 was closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to poor weather conditions.
