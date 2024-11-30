Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) CLOSED

Nov 30, 2024 at 18:25
ON511 just issued a new phone alert stating that Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) is closed due to weather, and the ON511 website confirms that. The highway has been closed since Friday evening at 9:18 p.m.
Nov 30, 2024 at 18:18
Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) has been reopened. Please travel with care there are still some snow squall streamers showing on the weather radar at this time.
Friday, November 29, 2024 at 21:25
At 9:18 p.m. ON511 notified motorists that Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) has been closed due to poor weather conditions.
