At 6:11a.m. Environment Canada issued the following Winter Weather Travel Advisory for the regions highlighted in the graphic to the right. Weather may be affected in bordering areas.



A low pressure system will bring accumulating snow to the area. Snowfall will begin in the early afternoon for Sault Ste. Marie and reach North Bay later in the evening.

The heaviest snowfall is expected through the evening and overnight hours, before tapering off on Tuesday. Locally higher amounts are possible over areas of higher terrain, which may exceed 15 cm.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.