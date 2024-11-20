Breaking News

Traffic Delays (Hwy 17 at Coldwater Bridge)

Nov 20, 2024 at 06:51

ON511 has updated the information on that collision: “Collision on HWY 17 Westbound at COLDWATER R BR, ALGOMA. Lane and WEST shoulder closed.”

Nov 20, 2024 at 06:37

ON511 is reporting that at 6:24 a.m. Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Katherine Cove area due to a collision.

Brenda Stockton
