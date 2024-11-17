Breaking News

WFD called to trailer fire in Wawa Trailer Park

photo by Luc Berthiaume

Volunteer Firefighters from the Wawa Fire Department were called to a fire in a trailer at the Wawa Trailer Park last night just after 7:30 p.m. On scene, the firefighters were advised by the home owner that the fire had been extinguished by a fire extinguisher. Firefighters were seen  firefighters entering the residence under air with thermal imaging equipment in hand. Firefighters ventilated the structure for about 15 minutes and left at about 8:30 p.m.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*