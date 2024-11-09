Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – November 9th

Weather:

  • Wawa
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h
      gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
      UV index 2 or low.
    • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.
    • Sunday – Showers. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the
      morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h
      gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.
      UV index 2 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind
      southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 3.
    • Sunday – Showers. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget hockey at the MMCC! Come out and watch the Soo Jr Greyhounds and the Timmins Falcons U18 AA teams at 11:30 and 2:30 p.m.
