Saturday Morning News – November 9th

Weather:
- Wawa
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h
gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.
- Sunday – Showers. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the
morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h
gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.
UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind
southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 3.
- Sunday – Showers. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget hockey at the MMCC! Come out and watch the Soo Jr Greyhounds and the Timmins Falcons U18 AA teams at 11:30 and 2:30 p.m.
