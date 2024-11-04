Ontario Recognizes Treaties Recognition Week 2024

Today, Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, issued the following statement to mark the beginning of Treaties Recognition Week:

“This week is Treaties Recognition Week, an annual opportunity to learn about the more than 40 Treaties and agreements that define the rights, responsibilities and relationships between First Nations and the federal and provincial governments.

Strengthening public understanding of these legal agreements is an important part of advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

Our government is working in lockstep with Indigenous and education partners to promote Treaty awareness events in schools and public libraries across the province.

By honouring Treaty relationships, we continue to support equitable and respectful partnerships with First Nation communities, fostering a better future for all of Ontario.

As part of our collective goal to achieving meaningful reconciliation, I encourage everyone to take time this week to learn about the integral role Treaties play in our province, our lives and relationships with each other.”