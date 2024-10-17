Hwy 17 (Post Office Rd/Goulais) Closed

Oct 17, 2024 at 16:51
ON511 is reporting that Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Post Office Road, Goulais River due to a collision.
Post Office Road is just east (around the corner from Joseph’s Homestead painted barn) or 30km west of Sault Ste. Marie.
There are no further details available at this time.
