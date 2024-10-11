Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 16 with temperature falling to 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low zero.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; all are being observed, except for one that is not under control. Sault St. Marie 17 (SAU017) is a 0.5 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located 2.5 kilometres east of Highway 129 and 6 kilometres southwest of Aubrey Lake. The fire hazard is predominantly low across the Northeast Region, with the exception of an area of moderate fire hazard stretching north from the Bruce Peninsula to Bruce Mines, east to Markstay -Warren and north to Chapleau.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – October 11 - October 11, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – October 10 - October 10, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – October 9 - October 9, 2024