École Saint-Joseph athletes’ standout on the soccer field

Les Loups from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) were a standout on the field! The senior’s soccer team won first place during a local tournament after winning their 5 consecutive games against other teams from the area. The students demonstrated tremendous team and school spirit! Congratulations to all the young athletes and to Kael Dechamplain (grade 8) who was awarded the title of Player of the tournament. The team is grateful to the coaches, teachers, volunteers and event organizers who made it possible for them to have this memorable experience.