Strong Wind Gusts Expected Tonight

At 4:30 p.m. today Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement from Nipigon to Sault Ste. Marie stating that strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, with higher gusts possible near Lake Superior this evening. Environment Canada wans that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break and utility outages may occur.
