Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low plus 3.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 11 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are under control, 1 is being held and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of Attawapiskat and its surrounding areas which are presenting a high hazard this afternoon.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – October 3 - October 3, 2024
- Wawa – Truth & Reconciliation Solidarity Walk - October 2, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – October 2nd - October 2, 2024