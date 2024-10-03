Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – October 3

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low plus 3.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 11 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are under control, 1 is being held and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of Attawapiskat and its surrounding areas which are presenting a high hazard this afternoon.
