Tuesday Morning News – October 1

Weather:

  • Today – A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 3.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 13 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region:  2 are under control, 1 is being held and 10 are being observed.
  • The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate in the eastern half of the Northeast Region, with the exception of a small area located northwest of Windy Lake which is maintaining a high hazard this afternoon. The western half of the Northeast Region is showing a moderate to high hazard.
