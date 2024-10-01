Ontario’s Minimum Wage Increase Now in Effect to Support Workers

David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, issued the following statement on increasing the province’s minimum wage:

“Today, the general minimum wage in Ontario increases from $16.55 per hour to $17.20, helping nearly one million workers earn more money for themselves and their families.

Ontario’s minimum wage is one of the highest in the country. This 3.9 per cent increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index, meaning that a worker making the general minimum wage over a 40-hour work week will have up to $1,355 more in their pockets every year. Our fair and balanced approach makes things predictable for both workers and businesses.

Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is committed to working for workers and supporting them as we continue to build a strong Ontario with a resilient economy.

We also know minimum wage jobs should be a starting point, not an endpoint.

That’s why we have programs helping people get into good jobs offering higher pay and more benefits. Most recently, we passed the Working for Workers Four Act, 2024, which puts workers first, fills the labour shortage, incentivizes employers to create more local jobs and helps more workers land better opportunities with bigger paycheques.

We are going to continue to deliver real, positive change so Ontario can continue to be the best place to live, work and raise a family.”