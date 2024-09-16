CBC Radio-Canada to demolish Manitouwadge Tower

Please be advised that CBC/Radio-Canada will be demolishing its 57-year-old Broadcast Tower located on Wilroy Road on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, between 7:00 am and 8:00 am (weather permitting).

What to Expect:

Audible Warning Signals:

o 3 long sirens: Preparing to drop in 10 minutes

o 2 short sirens: Ready to drop in 1 minute

o 1 long siren: All clear

Due to the demolition work being high risk, Wilroy Road will be closed to the public until the demolition project is complete. Do not enter the vicinity.

CBC/Radio-Canada will continue to provide CBC Radio One (CBEB-FM) and Ici Radio-Canada Première (CBON-FM-23) FM services in Manitouwadge, ON.