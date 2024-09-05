Breaking News

Power Pole(s) Being Replaced on Pinewood Drive – UPDATED

At 7:30 p.m. the power was restored to the Mission.

Algoma Power is currently replacing at least one pole if not two on Pinewood Drive this afternoon. The replacement of poles also includes a transformer. Power has been out in the Mission since shortly after 2 p.m.

 

 

 

