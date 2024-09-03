Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – September 3rd

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Hazy late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • there are 28 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region:  1 is being held, 5 are under control and 22 are being observed. there are 28 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region:  1 is being held, 5 are under control and 22 are being observed.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the CHADWIC’s (with Waves of Change Collective and Michipicoten First Nation) Sunset Yoga at Whitesands Beach, Michipicoten from 7-8 p.m. Welcome to all! Drum Social happening!
